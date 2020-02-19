Analysts Set W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) PT at $68.67

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $79.36 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,477 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

