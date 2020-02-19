Analysts Set United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) PT at €37.83

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €37.83 ($43.99).

UTDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.80 ($61.40) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

United Internet stock traded up €0.39 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €31.39 ($36.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a twelve month low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a twelve month high of €37.25 ($43.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

