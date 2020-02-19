Analysts Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Target Price at $40.33

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.65. 41,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.