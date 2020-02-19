Analysts Set ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) PT at $8.75

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $3,178,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,576,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.98. ORBCOMM has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.35.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

