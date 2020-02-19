Analysts Set Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price at $163.92

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Argus began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Mongodb alerts:

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $229,474.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,538,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $3,634,806.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,392,483.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,321 shares of company stock valued at $29,382,947. 25.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Mongodb by 79.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mongodb stock traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $179.81. 506,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,915. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -73.69 and a beta of -0.01. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.