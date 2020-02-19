Analysts Set Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) PT at $14.33

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISBC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3,643.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.54. 35,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,186. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

