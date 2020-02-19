Analysts Set Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) PT at $32.14

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Envista stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,278. Envista has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.74.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 2,654.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

