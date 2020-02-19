Analysts Set Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) PT at $16.40

Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

CVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Covanta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,577,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 64,033 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Covanta by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Covanta by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after buying an additional 238,961 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Covanta by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,613,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after buying an additional 582,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 35,711 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Covanta stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,876. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

