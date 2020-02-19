Analysts Set Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) PT at GBX 93.34

Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 92.84 ($1.22).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Centrica stock traded up GBX 2.28 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 74.92 ($0.99). The stock had a trading volume of 28,463,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -7.00.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Centrica will post 1258.9999594 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Centrica’s payout ratio is presently -0.93%.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

