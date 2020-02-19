Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price at C$113.25

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$113.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

TSE:CM opened at C$109.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$108.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$108.62. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$97.55 and a 12 month high of C$115.96. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.5100011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 50.04%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$109.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$656,400.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

