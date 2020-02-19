Analysts Set Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT at C$78.40

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.40.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

BNS stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$74.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,798. The company has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$73.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.42. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$67.17 and a 1 year high of C$76.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.82. The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.98 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7300001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 52.28%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

