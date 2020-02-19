Analysts Set Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) PT at $59.39

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.39.

Several analysts recently commented on ACIA shares. ValuEngine lowered Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $25,187.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 810 shares of company stock worth $54,483 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Acacia Communications by 534.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Acacia Communications by 76.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Acacia Communications by 342.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 383,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 296,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 99.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

