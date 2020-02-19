Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Caci International (CACI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Caci International (NYSE: CACI):

1/31/2020 – Caci International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $303.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Caci International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $230.00 to $285.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Caci International is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Caci International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Caci International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Caci International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $285.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Caci International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $250.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CACI opened at $283.00 on Wednesday. Caci International Inc has a 12-month low of $176.31 and a 12-month high of $283.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.88 and a 200-day moving average of $237.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caci International Inc will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caci International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Caci International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Caci International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Caci International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caci International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

