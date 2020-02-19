Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PROS (PRO)

PROS (NYSE: PRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/18/2020 – PROS is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/12/2020 – PROS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2020 – PROS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/7/2020 – PROS was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
PROS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.87. 3,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,897. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.06.
PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 914,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after acquiring an additional 665,261 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,687,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,142,000 after acquiring an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 567.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 216,718 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 476,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,527,000 after acquiring an additional 210,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 347.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 198,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.
PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.
