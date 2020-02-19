Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PROS (PRO)

PROS (NYSE: PRO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2020 – PROS is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – PROS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2020 – PROS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – PROS was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

PROS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.87. 3,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,897. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.06.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $118,663.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $121,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 914,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after acquiring an additional 665,261 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,687,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,142,000 after acquiring an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 567.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 216,718 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 476,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,527,000 after acquiring an additional 210,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 347.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 198,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

