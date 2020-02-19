Analysts Issue Forecasts for MakeMyTrip Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MakeMyTrip’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 0.36. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,284,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,306,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after purchasing an additional 100,065 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,736,000 after purchasing an additional 224,335 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,899,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,503,000 after purchasing an additional 601,467 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,225,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after purchasing an additional 177,738 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

