Analysts Expect R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given R C M Technologies an industry rank of 228 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get R C M Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of R C M Technologies worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of R C M Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. 8,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.97. R C M Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R C M Technologies (RCMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R C M Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R C M Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.