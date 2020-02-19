Analysts Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Announce $3.52 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.85. Lear posted earnings per share of $4.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $14.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.89 to $14.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.51 to $17.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,678 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,306,000 after acquiring an additional 174,751 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $123.40. The company had a trading volume of 507,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,810. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $105.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day moving average is $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

