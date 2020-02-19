Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) will announce $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

AVY opened at $135.98 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 16.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 20.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 18.6% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.