Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to at Oppenheimer

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.78.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.89. 4,598,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Analog Devices has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $127.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

