Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.02-1.18 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.02-$1.18 EPS.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.82. 2,088,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,815. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average is $113.45. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

