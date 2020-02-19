Amryt Pharma (LON:CLCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Amryt Pharma (LON:CLCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.27) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON CLCO opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.20 ($0.06). The firm has a market cap of $4.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile
