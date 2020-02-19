American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $128.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

AWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $139.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $140.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day moving average is $124.12.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in American Water Works by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 372,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,042,010,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 267,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 52,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

