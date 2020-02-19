American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73, RTT News reports. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.79-3.89 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.79-3.89 EPS.

Shares of AWK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.26. 1,478,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,172. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $140.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

