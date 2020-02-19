American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Markel Corp

Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned 0.06% of American Express worth $59,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,125 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 15.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.9% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 45.3% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $136.93. 1,774,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,395. American Express has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

