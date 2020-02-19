American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.41-2.51 EPS.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.74. 509,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,478. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 0.38.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.83.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

