American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.41-2.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.49. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.41-2.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of ACC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,772. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

