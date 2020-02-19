Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

ACH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of ACH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 35,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.02. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

