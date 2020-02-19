Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.86.
ACH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Shares of ACH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 35,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.02. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $11.11.
Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.
