Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,002,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $50,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,563,000 after buying an additional 375,351 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after buying an additional 1,320,370 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,349,000 after buying an additional 127,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,307,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,060,000 after purchasing an additional 119,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. 5,881,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,633,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.