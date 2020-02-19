Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AWP opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

