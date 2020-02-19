Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.9% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,524.87. 1,082,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,838. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,448.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,302.88. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,529.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,050.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

