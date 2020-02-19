Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $20,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $10,892,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,613,000 after acquiring an additional 61,271 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 230,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $7,223,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth $2,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,243. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $120.91 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.51 and a 200-day moving average of $161.16.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.73.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

