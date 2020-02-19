Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,527,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 1,225,722 shares.The stock last traded at $1.87 and had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 500,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,517 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

