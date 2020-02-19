AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital raised AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, First Analysis raised AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

ALRM traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 176,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,249. AlarmCom has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

