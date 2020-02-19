Akroma Price Tops $0.0004 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a market capitalization of $7,505.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.87 or 0.02773497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00094542 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.