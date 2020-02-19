Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $35.15 on Friday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

