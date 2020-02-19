Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals comprises about 2.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $256.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.00 and a 1 year high of $256.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.83.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

