AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.10. AIM ImmunoTech shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 19,678 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised AIM ImmunoTech to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of AIM ImmunoTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

