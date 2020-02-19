AidCoin (AID) Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. AidCoin has a market cap of $503,693.00 and approximately $542.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex, Upbit and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.82 or 0.03072501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00236921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00151739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

