Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$101.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

AEM traded up C$0.30 on Wednesday, hitting C$66.01. 842,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,251. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$53.23 and a 12 month high of C$86.39. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion and a PE ratio of 33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$77.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.36.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total transaction of C$58,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,563,833. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.97, for a total transaction of C$3,474,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,452,779.30. Insiders sold a total of 79,050 shares of company stock worth $6,308,481 over the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

