Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.53.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $85.35. 4,736,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after buying an additional 178,265 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 85,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.