Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.31

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.91. Agenus shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 1,557,241 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $502.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Agenus by 19.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agenus by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,954 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 37.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Agenus by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

