Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.31

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.91. Agenus shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 1,557,241 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $502.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.
Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.
See Also: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.