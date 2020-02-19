AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of AGCO worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,355,000 after purchasing an additional 160,040 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in AGCO by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

