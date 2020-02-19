AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,006,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $20,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AES. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AES by 18.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 72,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 6.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 6.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 382,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,074. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

