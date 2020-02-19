Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.40-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.58 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.40-1.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $78.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.17.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

