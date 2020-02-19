Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.40-1.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.40-1.00 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AEIS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.