Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Shares of AAP traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $140.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,502. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

