Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

ACER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 1,560.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 311,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Acer Therapeutics by 24.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

