Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.03

Shares of Accor SA (EPA:AC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.03 and traded as low as $38.38. Accor shares last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 1,057,164 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.02.

Accor Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through HotelServices, Hotels Assets, and New Businesses segments. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also offers digital services for hotels: digital sales through VeryChic, which operates a Website and mobile applications offering private sales of luxury and upscale hotel rooms and breaks; and concierge services, as well as rents private luxury homes.

