Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 98,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,308. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

