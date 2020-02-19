Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.71 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

ACIA traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $68.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,333. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.22. Acacia Communications has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $25,187.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 810 shares of company stock worth $54,483 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

